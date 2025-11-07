ICC prez Jay Shah personally ensures injured Pratika Rawal gets World Cup medal despite being replaced in India squad

India opener Pratika Rawal has received her Women’s World Cup 2025 winner’s medal following the personal intervention of ICC President Jay Shah, her father Pradeep Rawal confirmed. The 23-year-old batter was ruled out of the tournament after twisting her ankle during India’s final group-stage match against Bangladesh and was subsequently replaced by Shafali Verma in the squad ahead of the semi-finals. Indian player Pratika Rawal celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Cup(Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Shafali went on to play a pivotal role in India’s title-winning campaign, starring with both bat and ball in the final against South Africa as the team clinched a 52-run victory at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. As the Indian players celebrated their historic triumph, Pratika — who had been an integral part of the squad throughout the group stage — was seen in a wheelchair but without a winner’s medal, since ICC regulations restrict medals to the 15 players officially named in the championship match squad.

However, when the victorious team later met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi, Pratika was spotted wearing a winner’s medal, sparking curiosity among fans on social media about how she had received it.

Speaking to IndiaToday.in, her father, Pradeep Rawal, clarified the situation, revealing that Jay Shah had stepped in to ensure his daughter’s contribution was recognised. “Jay Shah personally texted us and said that he had spoken to the ICC, and that we would receive the medal. Pratika received the medal before meeting Prime Minister Modi. Jay Shah took the initiative himself and personally informed Pratika,” he said.

Rawal’s injury had come as a major blow to India ahead of the knockout stage, as she had been one of the team’s most consistent performers at the top of the order during the group phase. Despite missing out on the semi-final and final, the young opener remained with the squad through the tournament’s concluding stages, supporting her teammates from the sidelines as India went on to lift their maiden Women’s World Cup title.