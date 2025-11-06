Prime Minister Modi makes heartfelt gesture to India's injured World Cup star Pratika Rawal during champions' dinner

A phenomenal World Cup in which she averaged 82 with the bat was unfortunately cut down after Pratika Rawal injured herself in India’s last league stage match of the triumphant campaign. Nevertheless, Pratika established herself as a hero for the team with 308 runs in just 6 innings through the tournament, and the appreciation for her batting was clear to see in how her teammates involved the wheelchair-bound opener during the trophy presentation, and then again as they made the rounds to visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi. Pratika Rawal receives a snack from Narendra Modi during the Indian team's official visit.

While visiting PM Modi’s residence alongside her teammates for a sit-down and a celebratory meal, Rawal was spotted wearing a large medical boot, and later also being assisted around while in a wheelchair. Quite literally having put her body on the line to help India in a match, Pratika received assistance from the Prime Minister himself, as he noticed that the wheelchair-bound opener couldn’t serve herself food and decided to take the responsibility himself.

After handing the injured opener a snack, the PM could be heard asking her “Pasand hai ki nahin hai (Do you like this or not)?”, a comment that was met with laughter by Rawal and her teammates as she accepted the snack.

Shafali steps into Pratika's shoes

Modi shared more heartwarming interactions with the women’s team, including a note of thanks from captain Harmanpreet Kaur as she reminisced on a similar meeting held when the Indian team had returned from a heartbreaking World Cup final loss in England in 2017.

On this occasion, India won their maiden Women’s World Cup title, thanks in no small part to sterling contributions at the top of the order from Rawal. After her injury, she was replaced at the last moment by Shafali Verma, who stepped in with a terrific 87 and also with a pair of wickets during the second innings.

India ultimately beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the celebrations were joyous in response. Pratika didn’t receive her winner’s medal on-stage during the presentation, but was spotted with one during the meetings in New Delhi with the Prime Minister.