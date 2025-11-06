Pratika Rawal finally gets her World Cup medal as ICC bends the rulebook; photo with PM Narendra Modi is a proof

Despite being the second-highest run-scorer for India in their historic Women’s World Cup triumph, opening batter Pratika Rawal was initially denied a winner’s medal due to ICC regulations. During the celebrations at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai last Sunday, Rawal was seen rolling out in a wheelchair, draped in the Indian tricolour, but without the medal, a sight that left many fans emotional. Smriti Mandhana brings teammate Pratika Rawal on a wheelchair as the team arrive to receive winning medals during the presentation ceremony after winning the Women's World Cup 2025(PTI)

However, a team photograph with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening revealed a change, as Rawal was finally spotted wearing the coveted medal, suggesting the ICC had bent its rules to acknowledge her remarkable contribution.

Prime Minister Modi hosted the Indian women’s cricket team on Wednesday at his official residence on Lok Kalyan Marg, following their historic World Cup triumph at home. Dressed in formal attire and proudly wearing their medals, the team posed for a picture with the Prime Minister, a photo in which Rawal was finally seen wearing the winner’s medal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian women’s cricket team at his residence in New Delhi following their historic ICC Women’s World Cup triumph( )

The sight has sparked curiosity: does this mean the ICC bent its own rules? While the photograph suggests so, neither the apex body, BCCI, nor Rawal herself has made an official statement.

ICC regulations state that medals are awarded only to players in the final 15-member squad. Rawal, though part of the original squad, was ruled out after suffering an injury during the washed-out game against Bangladesh in the league stage. She was subsequently replaced by Shafali Verma ahead of the semifinal.

This is not the first time a player missed out on a medal despite contributing significantly in the tournament. In the 2003 Men’s ODI World Cup, Australia’s Jason Gillespie faced a similar fate despite taking eight wickets.

Rawal, who faced intense pressure after being picked ahead of Shafali for the World Cup, had a stellar campaign, scoring 308 runs, including a century and a fifty, proving her mettle on the world stage.

"I can't express enough. There's no words. It's not going to come out of my mouth. This flag on my shoulder means a lot to me. And you know, being here with my team, it's just surreal," Rawal said after watching India win the World Cup from the Navi Mumbai stands.

"To be very honest, it was very difficult for me to sit down and watch the match because it's actually very difficult. It's very easy to play inside rather than watching from the outside. But seeing this energy, seeing this environment, it just gave me goosebumps. Whenever there was a wicket, whenever there was a sixer, you know, you can see the energy. It's amazing," she added.