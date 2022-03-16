ICC Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah breaks into top 5, Ravindra Jadeja displaced as No. 1 Test all-rounder

After yet another splendid outing against Sri Lanka, India's premier seamer Jasprit Bumrah saw a massive rise in his ICC rankings. Bumrah, who was at the 10th position, jumped six spots and is now placed fourth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bumrah picked a total of eight wickets in the Day/Night Test played in Bengaluru, which India won by 238 runs. He climbed past Shaheen Afridi, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, James Anderson, Neil Wagner and Josh Hazlewood in the Test rankings for bowlers.

Captain Rohit Sharma, who had a quiet series against Sri Lanka accumulating just 90 runs in the two Tests, held on to his sixth position to be the best-placed Indian in the batting charts.

Also Read | 'I hit 2 triple tons but there was no social media to glorify it': Kohli's ex-India teammate says his 'stats got hidden'

Rishabh Pant, who was named Player of the Series, remained static at 10th.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, dropped four spots and now finds himself at the 9th position. Kohli scored 45 in the opening Test in Mohali, while in the second Test he had scores of 23 and 13. He is yet to score a century since his 136 against Bangladesh in November 2019.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ravindra Jadeja, who emerged as the leading run-scorer and scalped 10 wickets, was displaced as the top-ranked all-rounder. West Indies' Jason Holder reclaimed the number one spot in the all-rounder's ranking.

Also Read | Jason Holder hits out at Root's England team after Brathwaite's 'disrespect' remark on draw: 'They went on way too long'

The in-form Shreyas Iyer was rewarded for his match-winning 92 and 67 against Sri Lanka as he took a giant leap, advancing 40 spots to be on 37th position in the batting chart.

Sri Lanka Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne jumped up to a career best No 3 after his fighting 107 in the second innings in Bangalore.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Shakib Al Hasan and Ben Stokes rounded off the top five in the all-rounders' list.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the bowlers' ranking, Mohammed Shami climbed up a spot to displace fellow countryman Ravindra Jadeja to 17th. Pat Cummins, Ashwin and Kagiso Rabada have retained the top three spots among the bowlers.

-with PTI inputs