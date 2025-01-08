Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ICC releases pitch ratings for Border-Gavaskar series

ANI |
Jan 08, 2025 12:07 PM IST

Four of the five matches in the thrilling Test series between Australia and India have earned a 'very good' rating. It is the highest on the ICC's pitch ranking scale.

New Delhi [India], : The International Cricket Council on Wednesday released the pitch ratings for each Test match of the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, with four of five pitches earning the top rating of "very good", reported ICC Cricket.

ICC releases pitch ratings for Border-Gavaskar series
ICC releases pitch ratings for Border-Gavaskar series

Four of the five matches in the thrilling Test series between Australia and India have earned a 'very good' rating. It is the highest on the ICC's pitch ranking scale.

The pitches at Perth Stadium, Adelaide Oval, Gabba and Melbourne Cricket Ground - the venues for the first four Tests - were rated as 'very good'. Meanwhile, the surface for the final Test in Sydney received a 'satisfactory', the second-highest rating on ICC's scale.

In 2023, the ICC revamped its pitch rating system, reducing it from six categories to four - very good, satisfactory, unsatisfactory and unfit.

Peter Roach, Cricket Australia Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling said as quoted by ICC: "We are delighted by the quality of pitches produced for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and grateful for all the hard work of the curators and venues across the country."

"We encourage pitches that bring out the unique characteristics of that venue and this has long been a feature of Australian cricket. We strongly believe that this is one of the reasons that Test cricket is so popular in Australia."

"We do not look to prepare wickets that favour the home side or suit our situation in a series. What we seek is a good contest between bat and ball and pitches that are likely to produce a result."

The Border-Gavaskar series lived up to its billing as a fiercely contested battle between two cricketing powerhouses. India opened the series with a commanding 295-run victory in Perth, but Australia roared back with wins in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. Meanwhile, the rain-affected Test at the Gabba ended in a draw.

Australia's triumph in the series secured their place in the World Test Championship 2023-25 final, where they will face South Africa at the Lord's. The series victory also ended their long wait for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which they last claimed in 2014-15.

Meanwhile, after this 1-3 series loss, India are out of WTC's final contention.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On