Home / Cricket / ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul jumps to fifth, Rohit Sharma gains two places
ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul jumps to fifth, Rohit Sharma gains two places

Rohit Sharma is 13th, gaining two places after topping the series with 159 runs. Suryakumar Yadav has galloped 24 places to 59th position.
Ranchi: Indian batsman KL Rahul plays a shot during their 2nd Twenty20 cricket match against New Zealand at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.(PTI)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

KL Rahul has jumped to fifth position in the latest T20I rankings after an impressive outing in the series against New Zealand. The opener had scored a blistering half-century (65) in the second match of the series which helped India secure the series.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan's upward movement is courtesy of his 90 runs in the three-match series against Bangladesh and he is on the fourth spot, while Rahul is only six rating points behind after scoring 80 in two matches against New Zealand, a series also won 3-0 by India.

New Zealand's Martin Guptill has gained three slots to reach 10th position scoring 152 runs against India while Rohit Sharma is 13th, gaining two places after topping the series with 159 runs. Suryakumar Yadav has galloped 24 places to 59th position.

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman is another one to move up the batsmen's list, from 40th to 35th.

The rankings for bowlers see Mitchell Santner gain 10 slots to reach 13th position with four wickets in the series against India and Bhuvneshwar Kumar up five to 19th with three scalps. Deepak Chahar has moved up 19 slots to reach the 40th position.

Others to progress in the list include Mahedi Hasan (up six places to 12th) and Shoriful Islam (up three places to 40th) of Bangladesh, and the Pakistan pair of Shadab Khan (up two places to 14th) and Hasan Ali (up 16 places to 44th). 

(With inputs from wire)

Topics
icc
