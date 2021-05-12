ICC Test Rankings: Career-best positions Pak's Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali and Nauman Ali; Ashwin only Indian in Top-10

Three Pakistan players achieved their career-best ICC Men's Test Player Rankings after guiding their side to a 2-0 series win over Zimbabwe. Bowlers Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, and Nauman Ali jumped to a new high, while Indian all-rounder R. Ashwin became the only Indian bowler to feature in the top-10 as per the latest rankings.

The rankings were released after the culmination of the second Zimbabwe-Pakistan Test. Hasan (5-27 in the first innings) moved up six places to 14, while Shaheen (5-52 in the second innings) jumped nine places to 22nd. Spinner Nauman went from 54th to 46th after returning with figures of 5-86 in the second innings of the second Test.

ALSO READ| ‘I wish you could just wish and develop bowlers like that’: Bharat Arun calls Hardik Pandya an ‘outstanding talent

Pakistani bowlers achieved a unique feat. This was only the sixth instance of three bowlers from one side finishing with five-wicket hauls in the same Test.

It was the first such instance in 28 years, the last one being when Australia's Paul Reiffel, Shane Warne, and Tim May achieved the feat against England at Edgbaston in 1993.

Ashwin is the only Indian bowler to feature in the top ten ICC rankings in the Test format and he has held on to his second spot. Jasprit Bumrah has also held on to his 11th position.

Meanwhile, opener Abid Ali's player of the match performance of 215 not out has helped him advance 38 places to 40th among batsmen while Azhar Ali has gained four slots to reach 16th position after scoring 126. Nauman has also gained in this list, his quick 97 lifting him 35 places to 116th spot.

For Zimbabwe, Regis Chakabva has gained 16 slots to reach 81st place after scores of 33 and 80 while Luke Jongwe has entered the rankings in 133rd position.

Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani's haul of three for 82 sees him advance four places to 51st. Tendai Chisoro is up 11 slots to the 110th position.

(With ANI inputs)