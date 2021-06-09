ICC Test Rankings: Conway, Southee achieve personal bests, Indians stay steady

The recently released ICC Player rankings for Men in Test cricket has seen two New Zealand players achieve personal bests. Opener Devon Conway, who made a blistering debut at Lord's against England has entered the rankings in the 77th spot after his knocks of 200 and 23 in the drawn first Test.

Conway has 447 rating points, the highest for a New Zealand batsman on debut and the third-highest ever on debut. The 29-year-old left-hander entered the list at two points less than RE Foster of England and one less than Kyle Mayers of the West Indies, among those with the best rating after their debut Test.

Conway, who is currently ranked fourth in T20Is and 121st in ODIs, has bettered the New Zealand mark of 440 rating points on Test debut by Lou Vincent against Australia at Perth in 2001.

The other big mover was Kiwi paceman Tim Southee, who rattled England with a six-wicket burst in the first innings and is also New Zealand's most successful bowler in the World Test Championship.

His Lord's performance has pushed him to a career-best third position while achieving the third best rating points by a New Zealand bowler. He has gone up to 838 points, with only Richard Hadlee (909) and Neil Wagner (859) having achieved higher bowling points.

India skipper Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, and opener Rohit Sharma have held on to their fifth and sixth position respectively in the batting rankings. Pant and Rohit are the joint-holders of the sixth spot in the batting rankings.

(With ICC and ANI inputs)