ICC Test Rankings: India's Jasprit Bumrah climbs to ninth place after game-changing spell
ICC Test Rankings: India's Jasprit Bumrah climbs to ninth place after game-changing spell

According to the latest ICC Test rankings issue, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah gained a place after bowling a game-changing' spell in the second innings of the fourth Test against England.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 04:13 PM IST
India's Jasprit Bumrah, second left, celebrates taking the wicket of England's Ollie Pope on day five of the fourth Test match at The Oval cricket ground in London, Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(AP)

Jasprit Bumrah, who was one of the main architects of India's win at The Oval, has climbed to the ninth place in the latest ICC Test ranakings.

According to the latest issue, Bumrah gained a place after bowling a match-winning spell in the second innings of the fourth Test against England. He picked up two wickets, of Ollie Pope (2) and Jonny Bairstow (0), in a six-over spell and conceded just six runs. He also bowled three maidens.

ALSO READ| 'It will be Fab 5 and Rohit Sharma will be part of it': Chopra says India opener at par with modern-day greats

On the other hand, compatriot Shardul Thakur's twin fifties lifted him 20 places to 59th. Thakur has also moved up seven places to 49th in the bowlers' list after finishing with four wickets in the match.

Australia pacer Pat Cummins leads the bowling standings while premier India spinner R Ashwin remains second despite not being a part of the four Tests against England.

There is no change in the top-10 batsmen with England captain Joe Root leading the pack.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are fifth and sixth in the standings. Opener Rohit's match-winning 127 in the second innings has helped him increase the lead over Kohli from seven to 30 rating points.

Ashwin has dropped a spot to be fifth in the all-rounders' rankings with Ravindra Jadeja staying on third place.

West Indies' Jason Holder is the leading all-rounder.

(With agency inputs)

