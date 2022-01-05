ICC Test Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah enters top ten, Virat Kohli drops to ninth

India's stand-in captain for the Johannesburg Test KL Rahul made huge strides to reach 31st position in the latest ICC Men's Test Rankings. Rahul made an 18-slot gain, following a splendid knock in the first innings of the Test where he slammed a gritty half-century (50 off 133 deliveries).

Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were the other Indians who moved up in the rankings, with the former jumping three spots to ninth position. Shami, meanwhile, reached 17th position after gaining two places.

Rahul, whose best in the format is in the eighth position that he attained in November 2017, struck 123 in the first innings and was associated in an important 117-run opening partnership with Mayank Agrawal (60) as India became the first Asian team to win a Test match at the venue while gaining important points in the WTC points table.

India skipper Virat Kohli has dropped two slots and he is now in the ninth spot in the rankings. Rohit Sharma is static at the fifth spot in the Test rankings.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has held onto his second spot in the Test bowling rankings.

Agarwal has gained one place for his contribution while Ajinkya Rahane is up two places to 25th in the latest update that is carried out on Wednesdays and includes all matches that are completed by Tuesday each week.

For South Africa, captain and opener Dean Elgar have progressed two spots to 14th after a fighting 77 in the second innings while Temba Bavuma is up 16 places to 39th for his scores of 52 and 35 not out.

Kagiso Rabada, who grabbed seven scalps, has advanced one place to sixth position while his fellow fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has gained 16 slots and is 30th on the list after finishing with eight wickets in the match. Debutant left-arm fast bowler Marco Jensen entered the rankings in 97th position.

