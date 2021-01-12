ICC Test Rankings: Steve Smith surpasses Virat Kohli, Pujara moves up to 8th

Australia batsman Steve Smith surpassed India captain Virat Kohli to climb to the 2nd position in the ICC Test Rankings on Tuesday. Smith, who scored a ton and a half century in the 3rd Test against India in Sydney, was given the man of the match award for his performance in the drawn Test.

Meanwhile, middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored a fighting 77 on the final day of the SCG Test, gained two places to reach 8th position in the rankings.

As per the latest charts released by the ICC, Kohli currently has 870 points in the latest chart. The Indian captain had pulled out of the ongoing Australia series after the first Test to go on paternity leave. He and his actor wife Anushka were blessed with a baby girl on Monday, the day India eked out a fighting draw in the third Test in Sydney.

Smith reached 900 points after registering figures of 131 and 81 in the Sydney Test and now is placed at the 2nd position just behind New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (919).

Rishabh Pant who played a sensational innings of 97 on the 5th Day of the third Test gained 19 places to reach 26th position. Hanuma Vihari (52nd) and Ravichandran Ashwin (89th) too have gained after their fighting knocks, as has Shubman Gill (69th).

Meanwhile in the bowlers' list, off-spinner Ashwin dropped two placed to ninth and is followed by compatriot Jasprit Bumrah, who lost one spot. No other Indian figures in bowlers' top-10.

Pat Cummins continues to lead the chart followed by British pacer Stuart Broad and New Zealand's Neil Wagner.

(With PTI inputs)

