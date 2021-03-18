ICC tweets after India's Suryakumar Yadav slams 28-ball fifty in 4th T20I vs England in Ahmedabad
- Suryakumar Yadav who did not get to bat in his T20I debut, finished with 57 off 31 balls on Thursday. Suryakumar started off his innings with a six over fine-leg and then carried on with the good work to bring up his maiden fifty off just 28 balls on Thursday.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted to wish India’s Suryakumar Yadav for scoring his maiden T20I on his first international innings against England in the 4th T20I in Ahmedabad.
Suryakumar who did not get to bat in his T20I debut, finished with 57 off 31 balls on Thursday. Suryakumar started off his innings with a six over fine-leg and then carried on with the good work to bring up his maiden fifty off just 28 balls on Thursday.
“Suryakumar Yadav brings up his maiden T20I fifty in just 28 balls,” tweeted ICC.
Suryakumar, who replaced an injured Ishan Kishan, struck six fours and three sixes in his 31-ball 57 to top score for India after being asked to bat.
India vs England 4th T20I live score
India did not have a big partnership but quickfire knocks from Shreyas Iyer (37 off 18 balls) and Rishabh Pant (30 off 23) took the hosts to their highest total of the series.
England again opened the attack with leg-spinner Adil Rashid but Rohit Sharma (12) clobbered him for a six in the first ball of the match and then followed it up with a four.
Also Read | Twitter ablaze after third umpire gives Suryakumar out due to 'soft signal'
But Rohit's promising innings was cut short in the fourth over as he was caught and bowled by Jofra Archer, who took career-best figures of 4/33.
Suryakumar picked up the gaps and found the boundaries to keep the scoreboard moving, though the England bowlers were by no means wayward.
India's 45 for 1 after the powerplay was not a top-notch effort but Suryakumar smacked Rashid for a six and a four in the seventh over to overtake opener KL Rahul (14).
The home side suffered a double blow in the form of Rahul and captain Virat Kohli as they were pegged back to 70 for 3 in the ninth over.
Rahul continued his struggle as he offered a simple catch to Archer at mid-off off the bowling of Ben Stokes while Kohli was stumped out as he danced down the track to smash Rashid in an uncharacteristic show of aggression early in his innings.
India were 75 for 3 at halfway mark with Suryakumar going great guns. He reached his maiden international fifty from just 28 deliveries, with a four off Rashid in the 12th over.
Pant joined the party as he hit two fours off Stokes in the 13th over, taking India's score to 104 for 3.
But Suryakumar was unlucky to have been given out in the 14th over after repeated replays of Dawid Malan's catch off Sam Curran by the TV umpire. A part of the ball seemed to have touched the ground but the TV umpire did not overturn the on-field umpire's decision due to lack of conclusive proof.
Ben Stokes took a blinder of a catch to get rid of Hardik Pandya in the 19th over and Washington Sundar was given out in the last over after repeated replays by the TV umpire.
(With PTI inputs)
