ICC tweets old batting practice video of Ash Barty, wishes her on Wimbledon win - WATCH VIDEO

Ashleigh Barty is the talk of the town after winning her maiden Wimbledon title on Saturday. She became the first Australian woman since 1980 to win at Wimbledon and only the third in Open Era.

Barty, who was a junior Wimbledon champion, took a break from her tennis career in 2014 and astonishingly, went on to play cricket the next year. She played professional cricket for Brisbane Heat and played in the Women's Big Bash League, Australia's top T20 competiton for both men and women.

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday put out an old video on Twitter, which shows Barty batting in the nets for Brisbane Heat and also wished her on her Wimbledon win.

ALSO READ - Wimbledon 2021: Ashleigh Barty beats Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 to win her maiden Wimbledon title

"Congrats to former WBBL player @ashbarty on becoming 2021 @Wimbledon champion!" ICC wrote on Twitter along with the video

WATCH Video: Ash Barty batting in the nets

"It truly was an amazing period of my life," Barty had said of her cricket career in a 2019 interview.

"I met an amazing group of people who couldn't care less whether I could hit a tennis ball or not.

"They accepted me, and they got to know Ash Barty. They got to know me. I still have those relationships to this very day. I got an amazing amount of messages over the last couple of days from those cricket girls who were some of my best friends.

"The way they are accepting of someone new coming into their locker room, into their dressing room and into their sport was amazing. They are truly an incredible group of girls that I know I'll have a relationship with for the rest of my life and a friendship with for the rest of my life," she added.