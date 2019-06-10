ICC World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Bangladesh Predicted XI against Sri Lanka – Tough call for Mashrafe Mortaza

Bangladesh will be looking to bounce back after two consecutive defeats when they take on Sri Lanka in the ICC World Cup 2019 in Bristol on Tuesday.

Bangladesh made a perfect start to their World Cup campaign, posting their highest one-day international score of 330-6 during the 21-run win over South Africa.

However, the Tigers were not able to take forward the winning momentum and were handed a two-wicket loss by New Zealand followed by a massive a 106-run defeat to hosts England.

In the batting department, wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim has been impressive but openers Soumya Sarkar and Tamim Iqbal have squandered their starts, failing to play impactful knocks.

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is in fine form with the bat, having scored two half-centuries and a hundred in the tournament, is expected to play the key role again for his side.

However, Bangladesh’s main concern will be their bowling that came unstuck in their previous game against England who amassed 386. “We are disappointed in the manner we actually bowled. I thought we bowled really, really well against South Africa and against New Zealand. We were expecting a better bowling performance in this match,” Shakib had said after the match.

While the team has not won their last two games, it is unlikely that Mashrafe Mortaza will be making any change to his side. The bowlers, however, will have to improve massively if they want to beat Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh Predicted XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman

