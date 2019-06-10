‘Best white ball cricketer India had’: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir lead wishes as cricket fraternity pays tribute to Yuvraj Singh

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday offered his best wishes to Yuvraj Singh after the latter announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket. In a tweet, Kohli described Yuvraj as an “absolute champion”, and shared an image of the two on the field together.

“Congratulations on a wonderful career playing for the country paji. You gave us so many memories and victories and I wish you the best for life and everything ahead. Absolute champion,” the 30-year-old wrote.

Congratulations on a wonderful career playing for the country paji. You gave us so many memories and victories and I wish you the best for life and everything ahead. Absolute champion. @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/LXSWNSQXog — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 10, 2019

Players will come and go,but players like @YUVSTRONG12 are very rare to find. Gone through many difficult times but thrashed disease,thrashed bowlers & won hearts. Inspired so many people with his fight & will-power. Wish you the best in life,Yuvi #YuvrajSingh. Best wishes always pic.twitter.com/sUNAoTyNa8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 10, 2019

One of the most talented Indian batsmen...one of the biggest match-winners. Go well, Yuvraj Singh. May your second innings be as swashbuckling as the first one☺️🤗 #ThankYouYuvi — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 10, 2019

Congratulations @YUVSTRONG12 pa on an extraordinary journey and outstanding cricketing career. Wishing you well always! #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/CXmYxhxr2u — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) June 10, 2019

That NatWest series final, those six sixes, and the World Cup! Etched in my memory forever. Thank you for the advice, support, and above all, the inspiration @YUVSTRONG12 You will be missed. #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/MfTWYPA01B — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) June 10, 2019

One of the greatest match-winners in the history of the game,a fighter who built an extraordinary career through difficult challenges & came out a winner every time-We all are so proud of you #YuvrajSingh , u can be very proud of what u have you done for our country @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/w4wUe31De0 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 10, 2019

Happy retirement, Pie Chucker. A quite remarkable career with plenty highs and some pretty brutal lows. You showed resilience, courage & pure brilliance throughout your time wearing blue!



Love ya, @YUVSTRONG12! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 10, 2019

Congratulations Prince @YUVSTRONG12 on a wonderful career. You were the best ever white ball cricketer India had. @BCCI should retire Number 12 jersey in the tribute to your career. Wish I could bat like you Champion #Yuvrajsinghretires #ThankYouYuvraj #ThankYouYuvi — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 10, 2019

End of an era! Yuvi pa, ur ability with the bat, the glorious 6s, the impeccable catches & the good times we've had, will be missed beyond years. The class & grit u brought to the field will be an inspiration forever. Thank u, @YUVSTRONG12 Have an equally remarkable 2nd innings! pic.twitter.com/ZWNeC9WkZL — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 10, 2019

It’s been an absolute pleasure playing with Yuvi. You will go down as one of the greatest players in the history of the game. You have been an inspiration to us with your resilience,determination & above all the love & passion you showed towards the game. Good luck @YUVSTRONG12 ! pic.twitter.com/vlXUdkgJSz — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 10, 2019

A brother. A mentor. A fighter. A LEGEND of the game and a Superb human being 🙌🏻 Wish you the very best in your journey ahead @YUVSTRONG12 🤗 May the innings ahead be as killer as you 😎✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/sTZ6MdZGoe — Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) June 10, 2019

Well done yuvipa..you are a legend on and off the field...#fighter #inspiration #friend ...I m sure 2nd inning will be even more successful..good things happens to good people...@YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/UH4P2Rmalg — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) June 10, 2019

The left-handed batsman, who made his international debut in an ODI match against Kenya in October 2000, went on to play 304 ODIs, 40 Tests and 58 T20Is for the side.

“After 25 years, I have decided to move on. Cricket has given me everything and is the reason why I stand here today,” the 37-year-old Yuvraj said addressing the media at an event in Mumbai. “I was extremely lucky to play 400 games for India. I could have never imagined it when I first started playing cricket,” he added.

“Cricket has given me everything and that’s the reason why I am standing here today. It’s been a love-hate relationship with the sport in retrospect,” he further said.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 16:11 IST