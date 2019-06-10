Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 10, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

‘Best white ball cricketer India had’: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir lead wishes as cricket fraternity pays tribute to Yuvraj Singh

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday offered his best wishes to Yuvraj Singh after the latter announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket.

cricket Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
yuvraj singh retire,yuvraj singh retirement,yuvraj singh
File photo of Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli together.(PTI)

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday offered his best wishes to Yuvraj Singh after the latter announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket. In a tweet, Kohli described Yuvraj as an “absolute champion”, and shared an image of the two on the field together.

READ | Yuvraj Singh reveals future plans

“Congratulations on a wonderful career playing for the country paji. You gave us so many memories and victories and I wish you the best for life and everything ahead. Absolute champion,” the 30-year-old wrote.

The left-handed batsman, who made his international debut in an ODI match against Kenya in October 2000, went on to play 304 ODIs, 40 Tests and 58 T20Is for the side.

READ | Yuvraj Singh announces retirement from all forms of International cricket

“After 25 years, I have decided to move on. Cricket has given me everything and is the reason why I stand here today,” the 37-year-old Yuvraj said addressing the media at an event in Mumbai. “I was extremely lucky to play 400 games for India. I could have never imagined it when I first started playing cricket,” he added.

“Cricket has given me everything and that’s the reason why I am standing here today. It’s been a love-hate relationship with the sport in retrospect,” he further said.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 16:11 IST

tags

more from cricket
trending topics