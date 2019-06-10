Yuvraj Singh reveals future plans: ‘Can manage some fun cricket at this age’

India’s hero of 2007 T20I World Cup and 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, the 37-year-old talked about his plans for the future.

“At this age I can manage some kind of fun cricket,” the left-handed batsman said. “I am going to go and enjoy my life, it has been too stressful just thinking about my international career, performing in big tournaments like IPL,” he further said.

Speaking on his participation in the Indian Premier League, Singh said: “Hopefully I can just enjoy myself. Obviously with the BCCI’s permission I would love to go and play this year. Next year I don’t know.”

The left-handed batsman, who made his international debut in an ODI match against Kenya in October 2000, went on to play 304 ODIs, 40 Tests and 58 T20Is for the side.

“Cricket has given me everything and that’s the reason why I am standing here today. It’s been a love-hate relationship with the sport in retrospect,” Singh said in his swansong speech.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 15:27 IST