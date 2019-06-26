ICC World Cup 2019: Media-player relations, an unequal contest

The backlash following Pakistan’s poor performance again brought into focus the media-player relationship. Even in good times, this is an uncertain partnership, and in bad times it gets downright insulting and abusive. It is a delicate situation.

The Indian team recently sent out a loud message about what it thinks of the media. Days ahead of the first World Cup game, the Indian media assembled for a press briefing only to find out it was to be addressed by two net bowlers sent to England. The media walked out, humiliated and angry.

Such snubs are not a one-off. Players are suspicious and distrusting of journalists, convinced they are unduly critical, negative, agenda driven and, worst of all, ignorant. Many respected writers have been bowled by the killer question, spoken or unsaid: kya khela hai? (what level has the person played?)

Without mutual respect and professional rules of engagement, it is ‘us versus them’—players and the media sit in opposite corners.

But this contest is hopelessly unequal. Players are too big, too powerful; journalists, dependent on them for quotes/interviews, are forever in request mode. When the BCCI/CoA itself is helpless against the ‘superstar culture’, only a crazy or careless journo will think of messing with a player. Well known media persons have taken a hit for crossing their path, removed from commentary positions because of a passing, and unfair whisper from a cricket legend.

It is no surprise that the media is firmly on the backfoot. Just as umpires hesitate to give lbw decisions against top players, journalists hesitate to write pieces that can be seen or perceived to be critical. The lesson learnt: safe to be deferential, smart to be careful.

Those inviting player displeasure pay a price ranging from Gandhian non-cooperation, aggressive boycotts, angry verbals, or very often, churlish behaviour. Granting an interview becomes a favour and legit questions at press conferences attract a sharp putdown. MS Dhoni was capable of sarcasm dripping responses. Virat, more fluent and articulate, when riled could just stop short of remembering Ben Stokes.

The media feels players to be too sensitive, living in an unreal entitled bubble that makes them believe they are above criticism. In this frame of mind, objective criticism is seen as personal assault, any negative mention an unacceptable affront that requires retaliation.

Interestingly, retired players now engaged in media activities are not exempt from ‘friendly fire’ in their new roles. With them, the ‘kya khela hai’ jibe doesn’t work but they get no diplomatic immunity. When Sidhu once suggested a star player should be dropped (‘he should play at number 12’) all hell broke loose.

Past players, aware which way the ball is swinging, use discretion to filter content they put out. Not wanting to ruffle feathers and jeopardise dressing room friendship, they too play the game choosing to be pragmatic.There are exceptions but such brave front-foot stroke players are few. The majority are watchful, dealing with tricky deliveries with a neat ‘well left’ outside off.

On occasions they take a swing, there is a chance it becomes an unpleasant player versus player row. When a past legend (rightly) questioned Team India decisions on an overseas tour, the response was a rocket which said people sitting far away should not ‘fire blanks’. Instances such as Gautam Gambhir talking tough about Virat Kohli’s IPL captaincy record are rare.

Which is why SRT’s mild censure to MSD/Kedar for their sleepy middle-overs batting in the Afghan game is refreshing. But will this become the norm going forward? Unlikely. Will players be offended/displeased by these remarks? Unlikely, because SRT was measured, factual and positive in criticism. Even if he wasn’t, given his lofty status, who’d think of faulting the Master for saying what he said.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, current and past players are colliding head on. Slammed by retired players working as experts on television, captain Sarfaraz Ahmed likened them to khuda (god) passing judgement. Waqar Younis, past legend with extensive media commitments, says it is important to be objective and constructive. I must be true to my job, he says, and if someone is unhappy, so be it.

The writer is a sports administrator. Views are personal.

