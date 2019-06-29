ICC World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Australia: New Zealand Predicted XI against Australia - Kane Williamson & Co on verge of unique record

New Zealand will be looking to book their spot in the ICC World Cup 2019 semifinals when they take on traditional rivals Australia in London on Saturday. The Kiwis are currently third in the table with 11 points and a net run rate of +1.028. While most teams have opted for a number of changes in the ongoing competition, New Zealand have not made a single change in their six matches. It seems unlikely that they will making any change in personnel for their game against Australia and in that case, it will be the first instance that a team has fielded an unchanged side for seven consecutive matches in a World Cup. The previous record was held by South Africa (6) in the 1999 edition.

Martin Guptill

It has been a tournament of highs and lows for Martin Guptill. While the opener did score a brilliant half century, he was also dismissed for a duck on two occasions. A tally of 138 in 6 matches is not impressive for a player of his calibre and he will be looking to make amends against Australia.

Colin Munro

It has been a disappointing run for Colin Munro in the tournament with the aggressive opener scoring just 125 runs with the help of one fifty. But, it seems likely that he will receive one more chance to prove his worth in the team and a good innings against Trans-Tasman rivals Australia will be the perfect way for him to regain his form.

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson has lead the team by example in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 and with 414 runs, he is currently the top scorer for the Blackcaps. The right-hander has already scored two centuries and one fifty in this year’s tournament and a good innings against Australia will go a long way in securing a semis spot for his team.

Ross Taylor

With two half centuries under his belt, Ross Taylor is looking quite impressive at the moment for New Zealand. He was part of a number of crucial partnerships with skipper Kane Williamson and has already scored 203 runs in 6 matches.

Jimmy Neesham

With 173 runs and 7 wickets under his belt, Neesham has been a top performer for New Zealand in this competition. The all-rounder has excelled in pressure situations and his quick-fire knocks at the end of the innings has become quite an asset for New Zealand.

Tom Latham

It has been a devastating campaign for the wicket-keeper batsman with just 27 runs from 5 matches. While there are no complaints regarding his wicket-keeping, his batting remains a spot of concern for the Kiwis.

Colin De Grandhomme

With 155 runs with the help of two half centuries, Colin De Grandhomme has transformed himself into quite a handy batsman towards the end of the innings. Add his 5 wickets to the list and New Zealand will be thanking their stars for the run of form that the all-rounder is enjoyed in the ICC World Cup 2019 right now.

Mitchell Santner

With just 3 wickets in 6 matches, things have not gone according to plan for the left-arm spinner. However, with the pacers providing the bulk of the wickets, his job has mainly consisted of not conceding a lot of runs in the middle overs. Ish Sodhi is an option for the Kiwis at the moment but it seems likely that Santner will get one more chance.

Trent Boult

Boult has been a stalwart for New Zealand in the past few years and this tournament was no different. He was the wrecker-in-chief for his side in the death overs and the left-arm pacer has already claimed 9 wickets in 6 matches.

Matt Henry

The 27-year-old pacer has been the most expensive among the frontline Kiwi fast bowlers but his pace and bounce is an asset on the English pitches. Henry may have leaked runs on certain situations but with 8 wickets from 6 matches, he has earned his spot in the New Zealand playing XI.

Lockie Ferguson

15 wickets in 6 matches - Lockie Ferguson has been the standout performer for the Kiwis with the ball. The raw pace from the 28-year-old has caused a lot of trouble for the opposing batsmen and his team will be expecting a similar show from him when they take on Australia.

