World Cup 2019 semi-final qualification scenario - What England, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka need to do

India’s resounding win over West Indies on Thursday at Manchester all but ensured their qualification for the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-finals and knocked out the Caribbeans from the tournament. India thrashed West Indies by 125 runs to displace New Zealand from the second spot in the World Cup points table. India, the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far have 11 points from 6 matches. West Indies, on the other hand, joined South Africa and Afghanistan to bow out of the tournament.

Here’s the semi-final qualification scenario of ICC World Cup 2019

Australia (Played 7, Won 6, Lost 1—12 points) are in the semis and currently lead the table. Their last two matches are against New Zealand (June 29) and South Africa (July 6).

India (Played 6, Won 5, N/R 1—11 points)play England (June 30), Bangladesh (July 2) and Sri Lanka (July 6) next. One win will be enough to take them to the semi-finals.

New Zealand (Played 6, Won 5, N/R 1—11 points) are pretty much through. Their position ahead of Wednesday’s game against Pakistan was such that a win will put them atop the table. They play Australia (June 29) and England (July 3) and one win from the games will be enough even if they lose to Pakistan.

England (Played 7, Won 4, Lost 3—8 points) are under pressure after the loss to Australia. They have to win both their tough games, against India (June 30) and New Zealand (July 3). They can make it with one win if Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan falter.

Bangladesh (Played 7, Won 3, Lost 3, N/R 1—7 points) are in with a realistic chance. They can contend for a last-four berth if they win their last two games, against India (July 2) and Pakistan (July 5).

Sri Lanka (Played 6, Won 2, Lost 3, N/R 2—6 points) will have to win their last three games, versus South Africa (July 28), West Indies (July 1) and India (July 6), to qualify, or even two if England lose one of their last two group matches and Bangladesh one.

Pakistan (Played 6, Wins 2, Losses 3, N/R 1—5 points) have sprung to life after a shaky start. They were seventh ahead of Wednesday’s tie against New Zealand. They need to win all three (v New Zealand, Afghanistan (June 29) and Bangladesh (July 5) to be in the qualification race.

Note: The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals on points. If points are equal, number of wins, net run rate and then head-to-head record will come into play. If that game was washed out, the higher ranked team will go through.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 17:13 IST