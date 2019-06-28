ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and Co touchdown in Birmingham ahead of blockbuster England clash - see pics

The Indian cricket team touched down in Birmingham ahead of the their mouth-watering ICC World Cup 2019 group stage clash which is scheduled to be played at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium on Sunday. Team India are within touching distance of sealing a place in the semi-finals as a victory over the hosts will guarantee safe passage into the final four. As for England, they need to beat high-flying India to stand any chance of progressing into the next round.

Ahead of this blockbuster contest, the ‘Men in Blue’ reached Birmingham and the images were shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on social media. Their Twitter post read: “Hello Birmingham #TeamIndia.”

The BCCI also unveiled the orange jersey that Team India will be wearing in the match against England. The much-anticipated jersey will be predominantly orange with the usual blue of the Indian team.

“The ODI and Away Kit designs launched this year are inspired by the young new generation of India and the fearless spirit of the national teams,” a press release said.

India are currently unbeaten in the World Cup with five wins in six and games and a lone draw. The men in blue just need a win in their next three games to book a spot in the semifinal stages.

