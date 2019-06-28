ICC World Cup 2019: Bees interrupt Sri Lanka-South Africa clash at Riverside Ground –Watch

Rain has played spoilsport in multiple games in the ongoing edition of the ICC World Cup 2019, but the group stage clash between Sri Lanka and South Africa saw a minor interruption because of bees at the Riverside Ground in Chester-Le-Street on Friday. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

On the last ball of the 48th over, the players and officials saved themselves from the swarm of bees by going down on the ground and covering their heads with their hands. The match was momentarily stopped as the bees made their way out of the stadium as quickly as they made their way in.

The official handle of Cricket South Africa uploaded the video on social media and their post read: “ When last did you see this?Bees stop play, momentarily. The bees are back again in a South Africa v Sri Lanka cricket match, this time at Chester-le-Street.

When last did you see this?



🐝🐝Bees stop play, momentarily



The bees are back again in a South Africa v Sri Lanka cricket match, this time at Chester-le-Street#CWC19 #ItsMoreThanCricket #SLvSA pic.twitter.com/Hr6K9b6f0x — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 28, 2019

Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 203 and face an uphill task to secure a win that would lift them level on points with England. Sri Lanka’s victory against the tournament hosts last week revived their hopes of reaching the semi-finals after a miserable start to the competition.

With Pakistan and Bangladesh also pushing hard, Sri Lanka, just two points behind fourth-placed England, know a win against the already eliminated Proteas at Chester-le-Street is vital. But the 1996 winners, put in to bat, were all out in the 50th over in the northeast of England after losing wickets at regular intervals throughout their innings.

