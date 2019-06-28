World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni or Safaraz Ahmed? Fans give verdict after ICC asks whose catch was better – Watch

The International Cricket Council (ICC) started a debate after India wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his Pakistan counterpart Sarfaraz Ahmed took identical catches in their respective ICC World Cup 2019 group stage matches. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Dhoni took a blinding catch to dismiss Carlos Brathwaite as the Indian stumper jumped full length to his right and took a one-handed catch to dismiss the Windies batsman. Earlier in the tournament, Sarfaraz had taken a similar catch to get rid of New Zealand’s Ross Taylor.

Also Read: Disappointed Rohit takes to twitter to suggest he was not out against West Indies

The ICC put the two videos together and asked the fans to give their opinion as to whose catch was better. ICC’s Twitter post read: “Dive and conquer, who did it better?”

The post opened up a debate on social media with the fans of the two nations sticking behind their respective players. While majority of the users found Dhoni’s catch was better, other felt Sarfaraz’s catch was great as well.

Dhoni flew right off his feet to catch, where as Sarfaraz used his knee to stretch out further.. pic.twitter.com/l8q5Y90zou — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) June 27, 2019

BOTH ❤🙌💚 — ZUBAIR AFRIDI \O/ 💚🇵🇰 (@SAfridi_LoveR10) June 27, 2019

Sarfraz better — 🇵🇰Ammar Yasir🌷 (@AmmarYasir787) June 27, 2019

Both catches are good but see how quickly Dhoni gets up after the catch. This shows the fitness level of an army colonel MS Dhoni. — AVNIJESH (@Avnijesh) June 27, 2019

Welll.... I'm from 🇵🇰



My name is also Sarfaraz



but... Dhoni DEFINITELY caught the ball better & with much more swagger.



His control over his dive, his landing as well as on the ball was superb 💯



But Sarfaraz was also good let's not ignore that 🤷#INDvWI #CWC19 — ✳️ سرفراز | Sarfaraz (@sarf7a9z) June 27, 2019

Obviously Sarfraz 👌👌👌👌 — Shahid Aziz Anjum 🇵🇰 (@beingShahidaziz) June 28, 2019

Courtesy of this massive win, India kept their unbeaten run going in the tournament and they are now within touching distance of making it into the semis. India and New Zealand have 11 points each but Virat Kohli’s troops take the second spot courtesy of a better Net Run Rate (NRR).

Also Read: MS Dhoni’s low strike rate - Ganguly, Laxman give contrasting views

Kohli was named the man of the match for his 72 while Dhoni (56*) also chipped in with a half-century to take India’s score to a formidable one after a middle-order collapse. Dhoni started slowly but picked up pace in the end to take India’s to 268/7 in the allotted 50 overs.

During the post match presentation, Kohli lavished praise on Dhoni and said that his vast experience of playing at the top level helps the team out in tight situations. Referring to his understanding of the game, Kohli also said that Dhoni knows how to get those 15-20 runs which matters in the end.

“Dhoni knows exactly what he wants to do in the middle. When he has an off day here and there, everyone starts talking but we have always backed him,” Kohli said after India’s emphatic win.

Also Read: India might lose intentionally to prevent Pakistan’s semi-final qualification

“He has won us so many games and the best thing about having someone like him is when you need those 15-20 runs, he knows exactly how to get them.

“His experience, 8 out of 10 times has come good for us. He has such a keen understanding of the game and he always sends us feedback, that you know 260 is a good score. He’s a legend of the game. We all know that. Just hope he can continue,” Kohli added.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 16:44 IST