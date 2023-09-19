ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-up tie in Hyderabad to be played behind closed doors

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByRasesh Mandani
Sep 19, 2023 03:21 PM IST

A warm-up match of the upcoming ODI World Cup involving Pakistan and New Zealand will have to be played behind closed doors, without any spectators.

Pakistan's captian Babar Azam (C) speaks with Zaman Khan (R)(AFP)

This after the Hyderabad city police expressed its inability to provide adequate security for the September 29 match to the host, Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). The match is scheduled a day after two major festivals that would involve mass gatherings – Ganesh Visarjan and Milad-un-Nabi in the city.

“The processions will go on late into the night and the local police would not be able to provide adequate security for a match of this scale,” a BCCI official said. “There will continue to be full security for both the teams during their stay and transit to the stadium.”

The BCCI in consultation with the staging association and their ticketing partners will make arrangements to refund tickets to the spectators.

Earlier, HCA had also asked BCCI to make a change to the back-to-back matches scheduled on October 9 and 10 involving New Zealand-Netherlands and Pakistan-Sri Lanka respectively in the city. This was also based on security feedback from the local police. Following BCCI’s communication that a late change in dates would not be possible, that request has been accommodated by the security authorities.

Pakistan are playing four (two warm-up, two group games) of their eleven matches in the World Cup at Hyderabad.

Rasesh Mandani

Rasesh Mandani loves a straight drive. He has been covering cricket, the governance and business side of sport for close to two decades. He writes and video blogs for HT....view detail

