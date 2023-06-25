ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Scotland face Oman, Group B toppers Sri Lanka take on winless Ireland
- ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Follow here live score and latest updates of Scotland vs Oman, Sri Lanka vs Ireland.
Scotland vs Oman Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Score ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Scotland face Oman in their ICC World Cup Qualifier, at the Bulawayo Athletic Club Sports Grounds in Harare. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka face Ireland, at the Queens Sports Club in their Qualifier. Scotland will be aiming for a win and are currently second in Group B with four points, followed by third-placed Oman (four points). Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are on top of the table with four points, and their upcoming opponents Ireland are fourth with zero points.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 25 Jun 2023 12:56 PM
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Sri Lanka start strong
Sri Lanka have reached 31/0 in 4.5 overs vs Ireland, with Nissanka (20*) and Karunaratne (2*) currently batting.
- Sun, 25 Jun 2023 12:55 PM
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Scotland reach 10/1 in five overs vs Oman
McMullen (6*) and Cross (4*) are currently batting as Scotland have reached 10/1 in five overs vs Oman.
- Sun, 25 Jun 2023 12:12 PM
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Oman win toss, opt to field
Oman won the toss and opted to field vs Scotland. Here are their playing XIs-
SCO: Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross(w), Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Adrian Neill
OMA: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan
- Sun, 25 Jun 2023 12:11 PM
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Ireland win toss and opt to field
Ireland have won the toss and opted to field vs Sri Lanka. Here are the playing XIs-
SL: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara
IRE: Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy
- Sun, 25 Jun 2023 12:01 PM
ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Score: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers as Scotland face Oman and Sri Lanka take on Ireland. Stay tuned folks!