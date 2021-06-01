Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cricket / ICC WT20 Rankings: Shafali maintains top spot as Scotland's Bryce enters top-10
cricket

ICC WT20 Rankings: Shafali maintains top spot as Scotland's Bryce enters top-10


PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 03:47 PM IST
India's Shafali Verma in action. File(Twitter)

Indian teen sensation Shafali Verma maintained her pole position among T20 batters while Kathryn Bryce became the first woman from Scotland to make it into the top-10 in the latest ICC rankings published on Tuesday.

Shafali is holding onto her top rank with 776 ranking points well ahead of Australians Beth Mooney (744) and Meg Lanning (709). India's T20 vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is ranked fourth while Jemimah Rodrigues is the third Indian batter at ninth position.

The highlight of the latest list is Scotland all-rounder Bryce due to her good show, finishing as the leading scorer for her team despite losing the four-match T20 series against Ireland 1-3.

India also has two bowlers in the top-10 list with off-spinner Deepti Sharma at sixth and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav just a notch below at seventh.

Deepti has 705 ranking points while Radha logged home 702.

The bowlers' list is led by England's left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone.

