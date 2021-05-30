'Iconic players like Dhoni, Kohli had to do lot': Pant's childhood coach says 'too early' to see him as future captain

Rishabh Pant's performance in the past few months has left the cricketing world stunned. Just a few months ago, Pant's career was appearing to be in danger with his inconsistent performances carrying across all formats and the youngster appearing to be out of shape. But Pant has managed to make a sensational turnaround in his career since the Australia tour, where he emerged as the match-winner for the team.

Pant carried on the confidence from Australia into the home series against England and he once again emerged as the match-winner in all three formats for the Indian team.

Because of his consistent run and rising confidence, Pant was named as the captain of Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021, as Shreyas Iyer was ruled out due to an injury. Under his leadership, DC climbed to the top of the table in the IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended.

Pant's leadership qualities has led to discussions on whether he should be considered as one of the options for future captains of India. But his childhood coach Tarak Sinha believes that it is too early to discuss the same.

"It’s little too early to say that. Pant has to establish himself first more as a player," he told News 18's Cricket Next.

"If you look at the iconic players like Dhoni and Virat Kohli, they had to do a lot before they got the captaincy. Similarly, Pant needs to grow as a player and then in future selectors can think about those things.

"He has done reasonably well for Delhi Capitals in IPL this year and has led Delhi Ranji team to final as well in the past. Not that he is intimidated by additional responsibility but as of now he is a kid and, still a long way to go before he can be seen as India captaincy material," he signed off.

