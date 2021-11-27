'Ideally he should be first, but from what I have heard...': Irfan Pathan picks 4 players SRH should retain for IPL 2022

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan named four players Sunrisers Hyderabad should retain for the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pathan's choices includes two overseas and two uncapped Indians.

Sunrisers will be without the services of former captain David Warner for the first time in the next season as the Aussie made himself part of the auction pool. He was earlier removed from captaincy during IPL 2021 before being dropped from the XI. And Pathan feels that SRH are unlikely to invest in him despite his impressive return with the bat during T20 World Cup where he was named the Player of the Series.

“What he has done for Sunrisers Hyderabad is commendable but what he was dropped is more than just a cricketing reason. I don't know if it's a loss or not because you want to finish and when you played well for quite a few years for one franchise you don't want to go somewhere else and start your journey again. Again, he is not 25 years old. So are you going to invest? No, Sunrisers Hyderabad are not going to retain him for sure. They will look for the future for sure,” Pathan told Star Sports during Lunch on day 2 of the first Test between India and New Zealand.

Pathan, who hinted that he had some inside information, felt that SRH will retain Kane Williamson as their captain, before admitting that their first choice will be Rashid Khan.

“Kane Williamson will be the leader for them. Ideally the first pick should be Rashid Khan, but from what I have heard, he might be. We don't know. If he stays, it will be good for Sunrisers. If he doesn't stay, it means he wants something better. First pick will be Kane Williamson,” he added.

From the pool of Indian players, Pathan picked two uncapped players in Abdul Samad, whom he backed for his finishing abilities, and Umran Malik, who had become a sensation last season after clocking the fastest delivery in IPL 2021.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar is there, but he hasn't been bowling well. Khaleel Ahmed is there. T Natarajan is there. But they might want to invest in future and you might see Umran Malik and Abdul Samad getting retained. They should be doing that. Samad is a kind of player who the finish the game. Batting at No.6 and 7 might be the guy for future as long as the Indian team is concerned as well, but he needs to start winning the games and play domestic cricket,” he explained.