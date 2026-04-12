...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘If any player beats an umpire mistakenly, what happens?’: Allrounder banned for threatening post against the custodians

Karan KC played in the T20 World Cup recently held in India and Sri Lanka. He was also part of the team that beat the West Indies last year in a historic feat.

Updated on: Apr 12, 2026 05:52 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
Advertisement

An international cricketer has been banned because a social media post of his was considered anti-umpires. It also had a little hint of violence against the field custodians of the game.

Karan KC was at the crease when Nepal almost England in the T20 World Cup.(PTI)

One man’s agony is another man’s delight. Readers may find what the cricketer in question wrote extremely hilarious.

“If any player beats an umpire mistakenly, how many matches would he be banned for? Just for query?”

Also Read: CSK loss proves there is no accountability at Delhi Capitals; fearing the worst, fans left heartbroken

This is what Nepal’s Karan KC wrote. He is no ordinary player and he recently featured in the T20 World Cup that was held in India and Sri Lanka. He was there out in the middle when Nepal almost stunned two-time champions England in one of their group matches.

It’s clear something happened during the match that didn’t sit well with Karan KC. He may have been trying to be funny. Words don’t exactly give away one’s intentions. His post created quite a ruckus in Nepalese cricket, however, with umpires losing their cool.

Even if they didn’t fear the worst, like some player deciding to take matters into their own hands, they clearly didn’t like the fact that they were being made fun of and belittled.

Many in the Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association of Nepal asked the CAN to take strict action so that the integrity of the umpires as well as the game can be restored. Besides, it will serve as an example to other cricketers that they can’t cross the line with impunity. That they are being watched.

“The controversy follows growing dissatisfaction among players over umpiring decisions in domestic competitions, including a recent on-field dispute involving Sandeep Lamichhane during a PM Cup match,” the Kathmandu Post added.

 
Karan KC west indies
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / ‘If any player beats an umpire mistakenly, what happens?’: Allrounder banned for threatening post against the custodians
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.