If Dhawan's called as backup for ENG series who'll lead?: Ex-India pacer says Pandey should've been captain for SL tour

Former India pacer Dodda Ganesh said Manish Pandey should have been named as the captain of India for the Sri Lanka tour as there is a possibility that Shikhar Dhawan might be called as a back-up during the long England series.

For the first time, two entirely different Indian sides have been selected to play different series albeit at different parts of the world. Regular captain Virat Kohli is in England with the rest of the Test regulars for the WTC final against New Zealand followed by a five-match Test series against the hosts.

On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan will lead a young Indian side with as many as five new faces for the limited-overs series in Sri Lanka.

Veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named as Dhawan’s deputy for the three ODIs and three T20Is. Ganesh, however, feels Pandey deserved to be named as the captain.

ALSO READ | You've to give credit to Rahul Dravid: Warner lauds India's bench strength, says India will be a force to reckoned with

"If they were looking for seniority as a measure, Manish Pandey should have been named as captain of the Indian team for the Sri Lanka tour. How fit is Bhuvneshwar Kumar to play as vice-captain? Manish knows the players, he has travelled a lot too. If Dhawan is called as a back-up ahead of the England series, who will lead the team? In terms of seniority, Manish will then be handed over the reins," Ganesh told Sportskeeda.

Pandey, who had been a regular figure in India’s limited-overs sides in the last couple of years before getting dropped in the recent home series against England, made a comeback to the side.

"Manish Pandey hasn't got too many chances in the Indian team. He's done well in the matches he's played. The SL tour is tailor-made for him, he won't get a better opportunity than this.

ALSO READ | Faf du Plessis taken to hospital after scary collision with teammate during PSL match - WATCH

"The way AB de Villiers plays for RCB, Manish should play that role for India. He is well-suited at N0.4 in both ODI and T2oIs. After the England series, the next opportunity will be only on flat tracks in the UAE in the IPL. This is a good opportunity for Manish to perform, make a comeback and push for a spot in the T20 World Cup squad," he added.