'If he decides to shatter his records, imagine what will happen to opposition': Ex-player says Kohli needs to fire vs WI

Former India skipper Virat Kohli will play on home soil for the first time after giving up captaincy across formats. The West Indies series, including three ODIS and T20Is each, will be a chance for Kohli to get some runs, and former cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi hopes the right-hander peaks.

While speaking in a discussion on India News, Sodhi quipped that a lot has gone down in the past few months with 33-year-old Kohli but it is important he looks ahead and gets back to dominating the opponents like he used to in the past.

"Until some time back, he was the captain of the Indian cricket team in all 3 formats. Now, he's not the captain in any format, so a lot has transpired in the last few months. Now, the Indian cricket team and the entire nation wants to see Virat Kohli, the champion batter he's always been, back. We have a lot of important tournaments coming up, including the World Cups, and it's important for Virat to contribute. We want to see Virat Kohli at the peak of his form.

"A champion player always competes with himself and never runs after records. If he decides to shatter his own records, then imagine what will happen to the opposition," explained Sodhi.

Kohli last featured in the three-match ODI series against South Africa. Despite the ‘Men in Blue’ suffering a clean sweep, Kohli managed to hit two half-centuries and finished as the fifth-highest run-getter. Only Shikhar Dhawan scored more than him from the team.

Yet, some fans and experts were left disappointed, proving that Kohli has become a prisoner of his own greatness.

The India-West Indies tour gets underway with the first ODI at the Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad, on February 6.