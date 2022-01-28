'If he gets couple of wickets, he'll be a different bowler': Harbhajan wants India to 'stick by' 27-year-old against WI

The BCCI on Wednesday announced rejigged ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming home series against the West Indies, where a fit-again Rohit Sharma will be seen leading the team again after missing the South Africa tour. The 18-member camp comprises a couple of fresh faces and a name that is seeking revival.

A knee injury sidelined him from the set-up for quite a while but experienced wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is set to make a return to the national fold. The 27-year-old chinaman bowler is a part of the Indian contingent for the home series against West Indies, beginning February 6.

India's inability to pick wickets at crucial junctures hurt them in the ODI series against South Africa. Kuldeep, who has lately seen limited opportunities in international cricket and a mediocre IPL season with Kolkata Knight Riders, will look to impress on his comeback. But former India tweaker Harbhajan Singh feels it will be an uphill task for Kuldeep, who has not played any kind of competitive cricket for the last six months.

"It will be a very tough road ahead for Kuldeep. He hasn't had any proper domestic games under his belt and it's not easy to make an international comeback just like that," Harbhajan told PTI when asked about his expectations.

"He wasn't playing regularly before surgery and when you are making a comeback in white ball, the first thing that's at the back of your mind is 'I don't want to get hit'. So it's like striking a balance as you are naturally dealing with a lot of insecurities. It's a test of mental fortitude," Harbhajan, who has shared the dressing room with Kuldeep for KKR, further added.

Harbhajan expects that Kuldeep can get a few early wickets and make it a different ball game. R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal & Jayant Yadav had a lacklustre outing in South Africa, managing to take a combined three wickets in 59 overs. In a bid to revive their spin attack, the team management has added Kuldeep and young leggie Ravi Bishnoi to the mix.

The left-arm wrist-spinner will be working with Chahal again, and Harbhajan has asked the Indian camp to stick with Kuldeep and give him enough time.

"Let me make it clear. If he gets a couple of early wickets, he will be a different bowler but things may not go as per plan. It might take some time for him to get back the rhythm.

"My only suggestion would be that stick with him since you have shown conviction based on his past performances and give him enough time and confidence. He is a man who can deliver the goods for India," said Harbhajan, who was over 700 international wickets under his belt.