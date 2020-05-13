“If I sledge Virat, he will get angry, but Sachin…” Wasim Akram explains difference between Kohli, Tendulkar

cricket

Updated: May 13, 2020 18:15 IST

Wasim Akram is the latest to weigh in on the never-ending Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar and feels when it comes to mental toughness, the former India batsman edges out the current captain of the Indian team. Wasim, who has bowled plenty to Tendulkar during their playing days, believes if he were to bowl to Kohli, the chances of getting him out would be more than the man he’s often compared to.

“He (Virat) is a modern great. Compared to Sachin, two different players altogether. He’s very aggressive, as a person, as a batsman – positive aggression. Sachin was calm and yet aggressive; different body language. So as a bowler you read that as well,” Akram told Aakash Chopra on his YouTube Channel.

“Sachin knew that if I would try and sledge him, he would get even more determined. This is my take and I might be wrong. If I am to sledge Kohli will lose his temper. So, when a batsman gets angry, perhaps he will attack you and that is when you have the maximum chances of getting him out.”

However, as far as breaking Tendulkar’s records are concerned, Akram doubts the India captain top them all. Kohli, with 43 ODI tons, is closing in on Tendulkar’s records of 49 centuries in one-dayers, and is likely to become the first batsman to 50 ODI tons soon. But as far as the other plethora of batting records that Tendulkar owns, Akram appears sceptical of Kohli’s chances of getting there.

“As far as his technique is concerned, no doubt Virat Kohli is a nightmare for bowlers now a days. He is supremely fit; he looks good. He enjoys his fielding and he does whatever a leader is supposed to do. You can just see and figure it out,” Akram said.

“I’m a straight shooter; I say what I feel. I can’t compare them both but I think, Virat Kohli will go places and he will break so many records. Can he break Sachin’s record? I doubt it. He has far too many records man. He’s getting there but there’s time.”