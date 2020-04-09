e-paper
Cricket / If India gives Pakistan 10,000 ventilators, we will remember the gesture forever: Shoaib Akhtar

If India gives Pakistan 10,000 ventilators, we will remember the gesture forever: Shoaib Akhtar

Akhtar has spent a lot of time in India as a commentator. He spoke about his days in Mumbai during the World T20 in 2016, the last time he came to India for work.

Apr 09, 2020
Hindustan Times
Shoaib Akhtar
Shoaib Akhtar(Twitter)
         

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has appealed to India to provide for ventilators for his country. Akhtar said that if India offered a helping hand during these desperate times, Pakistan would never forget the gesture as it would be rising above differences and offering a service.

“If India can make 10,000 ventilators for us, Pakistan will remember this gesture forever. But we can only propose the matches. The rest is up to the authorities (to decide),” Akhtar told PTI.

Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh faced a lot of flak for donating to Shahid Afridi’s charity foundation which is doing its bit in Pakistan’s fight against the deadly virus. Both the players were trolled on social media and as per Akhtar, this was inhuman.

ALSO READ: Players do not know anatomy of their body: Shoaib Akhtar reveals which Pakistan player ‘is looking very weak’

“It was inhuman to criticise them. It is not about countries or religion at the moment, it is about humanity,” Akhtar said.

Akhtar has spent a lot of time in India as a commentator. He spoke about his days in Mumbai during the World T20 in 2016, the last time he came to India for work.”I am forever grateful about the love I have received from the people of India. For the first time I am revealing this, whatever I used to earn from India, I made a significant amount there, thirty percent of it, I used to distribute among the low income staff who used to work with me in the TV,” he remembered.

“From drivers, runners to my security guys. I took care of a lot of people. I was like if am earning from this country, I have to help my colleagues also.

“I also remember visiting slums of Dharavi and Sion in the wee hours to meet people I worked with,” added Akhtar

