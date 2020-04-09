Players do not know anatomy of their body: Shoaib Akhtar reveals which Pakistan player ‘is looking very weak’

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 10:58 IST

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar is not too happy with the way Hasan Ali trained during his recuperation from an injury. There has been a lot of confusion regarding his injury as different players have offered different theories. Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood claimed that it happened when Hasan was made to deadlift “130 to 140 kilograms of weight”.

However, Waqar Younis believes Hasan picked up the injury during a first-class match. Akhtar believes it was because the fast bowler did not understand his body and hence, is now looking very weak and frail.

“Hasan got injured due to training as well as overwork. Plus, he played a lot of cricket for the past year or two and wasn’t managed properly,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “When I met him 25 days ago, I told him to do light and high repetition training so there is no stiffness and rigidness in his muscle.

“He is looking very weak and his shoulders [are] also very thin. He went through wrong training and was asked to lift heavy weights. The learning process of our cricketers is very slow because they do not know the anatomy of their body and how to do high repetition training.

“There was a bit mess up from everybody along with Hasan Ali. However, Azhar should have said all this when he was looking after him but I don’t understand why he is saying all this now,” Akhtar added.