‘If need be, he would be a great addition in our T20 WC squad’: Former cricketers react to Harshal's hat-trick vs MI

Harshal Patel on Sunday night wreaked havoc in Dubai on Sunday while bowling against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League match no. 39. After going wicket less in the first two overs of his spell, he returned in the 17th over to claim his first-ever hat-trick of wickets in the tournament.

Patel began the juggernaut by dismissing Hardik Pandya off the first ball of his third over. In the next ball he castled Kieron Pollard and then trapped Rahul Chahar in front to get his name in the record books of IPL. He is now third RCB bowler, after Praveen Kumar and Samuel Badree, to claim a hat-trick. The right arm-quick had picked up a fifer in the previous outing against the defending champions.

ALSO READ | Harshal Patel’s maiden IPL hat-trick that floored Mumbai Indians’ batting in Dubai – WATCH

Patel's hat-trick and three-wicket haul by Yuzvendra Chahal helped RCB defend 165 and defeat Mumbai Indians by 54 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

As soon as Patel reached the remarkable feat, people just lost their calm on social media. Wishes, memes and congratulatory messages began to pour in and people from cricket fraternity came forward to laud the youngster.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli congratulated his pacer on his remarkable achievement. “Incredible win. Terrific character on display. Congrats Harshal on the hat-trick,” Kohli tweeted.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and lauded Patel and Chahal’s brilliant bowling performance. “Harshal Patel was spectacular and Yuzvendra Chahal showed why he is such a smart cricketer. Graet win for @RCBTweets. Still see India tweaking the final 15 for the World Cup,” Sehwag tweeted.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Patel also heaped praise on Harshal for his amazing hat-trick. “Purple patel. Hattrick patel. Outstanding use of variation by Harshal patel,” he wrote.

Former India pacer RP Singh tweeted – “#HarshalPatel you beauty! Indian team main aane ke liye aise hi darwaza khatkhataya jata hai! #RCBvMI #MIvsRCB.”

Former India batsman Vinod Kambli wrote: “This man is making this IPL all about himself. Well played Harshal Patel. Knowing we have so many spinners in our #T20WC squad, if need be, he would be a great addition in our squad.”