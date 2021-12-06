Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'If Dravid goes with 16 players..': Ex-IND, NZ players say India 'will have problems' selecting star spinner for SA tour
cricket

'If Dravid goes with 16 players..': Ex-IND, NZ players say India 'will have problems' selecting star spinner for SA tour

India are scheduled to play three Tests on the tour which begins on December 26.
Axar Patel (L), Ravichandran Ashwin (C) and Ravindra Jadeja.(PTI)
Updated on Dec 06, 2021 08:19 AM IST
, New Delhi

India's performances across the two Tests against India have added to the selection headache ahead of the tour to South Africa. While Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal made an impressive comeback in the opening order, Shreyas Iyer enjoyed a dream debut in the Kanpur Test, where he scored a century and a half-century. Among bowlers, Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj also made their mark with crucial contributions alongside seasoned campaigners Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Umesh Yadav. 

India are scheduled to play three Tests on the tour which begins on December 26, and former cricketers Sanjay Bangar and Simon Doull believe that it is going to be a long selection meeting.

Spinner Axar Patel grabbed his fifth five-wicket haul in only his fourth Test in Kanpur, and contributed efficiently with the bat in the second game (52 and 41*). Bangar, however, insisted that it is “too early to say” if he will be on the plane to South Africa later this month.

Follow LIVE Blog here: India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 4

“It is too early to say. It is going to be a hard selection. I guess the team will be allowed to travel with 20-21 team members. That is where his selection could become a little easier,” said Bangar.

RELATED STORIES

"However, if Rahul Dravid decides to go with a 16-member squad, then I think it is going to be a marathon selection meeting."

Doull, meanwhile, believes that India are in a good position where they have a problem of plenty.

ALSO READ: 'Why can’t we just celebrate a guy who is a great bowler?': EX-NZ pacer tired of undue chatter, slams Ashwin's critics

“Can you take all three spinners? When you look at the situation surrounding COVID protocols where you need a good number of players, then those selections are easier. If not, India have so many problems. How many spinners do you need to take? How many seamers you need to take? Who will be your second keeper? What's your opening batting mix? Who's going to take that third opening batting spot as well as the no.3?” Doull said.

“The beauty for me, is that Indian cricket has those bases covered. You're not going to put players in for the sake of bringing them in, you're actually going to bring quality, world-class players into the team. That's always going to be a good selection meeting.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs new zealand
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP