India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: India win by 372 runs, clinch series 1-0

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: Jayant Yadav plucked four wickets early on Day 4 and R Ashwin removed Henry Nicholls to help India secure a massive 324 win in the second and final Test against New Zealand in Mumbai. Jayant removed the first four wickets in the form of Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, and William Somerville, while Ashwin hammered the final nail in the coffin by dismissing Henry Nicholls. The efforts by the Indian spin duo saw New Zealand being bowled out on 167 and with this the hosts also clinched the two-match series 1-0. Earlier on Day 3, the Virat Kohli-led unit dominated all three sessions to put themselves in a commanding position. After posting 325 and bundling the Black Caps out for a paltry 62, the hosts set the Kiwis a mammoth target of 540 runs. They declared their second innings at 276/7 after which the visitors closed out Day 3 at 140/5.

Catch the Highlights of Day 4 of the second Test between India vs New Zealand: