'If Rohit, Kohli don't play together..': Former World Cup winner warns of 'really serious' situation in Indian cricket

Since Rohit Sharma was named the captain of the Indian team in white-ball format, the situation has been disorderly in and around Indian cricket. With Kohli not originally stepping down as ODI skipper, the appointment of Rohit and a further explanation from BCCI President Sourav Ganguly – in which he said that he requested Kohli not to step down as T20I captain earlier – have all coupled up to create significant unrest in Indian cricket.

Earlier this week, the board also confirmed that Rohit would not be a part of the Test series against South Africa due to an injury, while a report also suggested that Kohli's participation in India's ODI series against the Proteas remains unclear.

Former India cricketer Kirti Azad is one of the many who have reacted to the report, saying that if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not playing together, then the Men in Blue will suffer and cricketer will take a hit.

"If Rohit and Virat are not playing together then the team will suffer later they will suffer themselves first. One player will replace another. No one is indispensable. Many greats have come and gone Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly. So, they will suffer first if they do not play in each others' captaincy," Azad told ANI.

"Rohit being unwell and Kohli not available for the ODIs. Two of your best players are not available for either of your series is really serious for India. They have been the mainstay of your Indian batting and the board must find out where is the problem if at all there is any rather than its member tweeting that there might be a rift in the side. It is not good for the morals of the side and South Africa is a good team especially when you are playing on good hard tracks. It's altogether different from playing in any part of the world. The wickets are different," he added.

Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin on Tuesday said there is no harm in taking a break but the timing has to be better. Azharuddin's remarks came after Kohli asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a break in January to spend some time with his family. It is important to note that Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika will turn one on January 11, 2022.

"I am really very surprised by Azhar who is a great player and former India captain who is also a part of the BCCI. He is the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association. So, is he saying what the BCCI is saying because once he says anything or tweets anything on social media? It is taken as a part of an Association or part of a BCCI," said Azad.

"This may lead to a lot of problems within the BCCI and it just might be nothing. So, these irrelevant kinds of statements without any substance to them. I will call only speculations because if they are not saying then the board should come out," he added.