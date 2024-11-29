Menu Explore
'If Rohit wants to open, Rahul should bat at...': Pujara sends selection message to Gambhir ahead of Adelaide Test

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 29, 2024 10:11 AM IST

KL Rahul opened the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal in Perth, due to captain Rohit Sharma's absence.

KL Rahul was in resurgent form during India's Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener vs Australia, in Perth. The 32-year-old opened the batting order with Yashasvi Jaiswal in both innings, and had a positive impact. In the first innings, Rahul managed only 26 runs off 74 balls, and Jaiswal was dismissed for an eight-ball duck.

India's skipper Rohit Sharma with KL Rahul during a match.(PTI)
India's skipper Rohit Sharma with KL Rahul during a match.(PTI)

In the second innings, Rahul came up with the perfect response, smacking a gritty 176-ball 77-run knock. Meanwhile, Jaiswal got a ton, slamming 161 off 297 deliveries. The second innings also saw Virat Kohli hammer a century, clattering 100* off 143 deliveries.

Also Read | '...To allow Kohli to get 100 in that first Test, we've...': Clarke unhappy with Australia's strategy for India star

Rahul opened the innings, as India captain Rohit Sharma was absent due to paternity. But the skipper will be back in the playing XI for the second Test, which has created a selection dilemma for Gautam Gambhir and his management. In recent times, Rahul has been used in the middle order in Test matches, and has been highly inconsistent with his batting.

Cheteshwar Pujara's message to Gautam Gambhir

But while opening, he showed a different dimension to his playing style, putting in a rock-solid approach. Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Cheteshwar Pujara had some advice for Gambhir, urging the former player to use Rahul at No. 3 in the batting order, if Rohit decides to open the innings in the second Test.

"I think, for some reason, if we can carry on with the same batting order like KL and Yashasvi to open, Rohit could come in at three, and Shubman could come in at five. If Rohit wants to open, KL should bat at No. 3. Nothing later than that. I think he has to bat top of the order because it suits his game really well. I hope we don't tinker around with that," he said.

Shubman Gill was also absent in the first Test due to injury, and is expected to return in the upcoming fixture. Pujara urged Gambhir to use Gill at No. 5, if he recovers for the second Test. "Ideally No. 5. Because it allows him to come in at a time, even if we lose two wickets early, he is someone who can negotiate the new ball. But if he walks in after, say, 25 or 30 overs, he can play his shots. He can play his natural game," he said.

The bowling department, consisting of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana and Washington Sundar, were utterly dominant with the ball in the first Test. Pujara lavished praises on the bowlers and backed Sundar over R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. "Washington can bat well, which could be vital if the lower-middle order needs to contribute. Although he started slow with the ball, he improved and took a couple of key wickets," he said.

The second Test is scheduled to begin on December 6, and will be held in Adelaide. With Rohit expected to return, the visitors will look to extend their lead in the ongoing series.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
