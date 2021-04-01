Home / Cricket / 'If Smith wants Australia captaincy, he can have it': Nathan Lyon
cricket

'If Smith wants Australia captaincy, he can have it': Nathan Lyon

In an interaction on The Unplayable Podcast, Nathan Lyon said that Smith can lead the team if he wishes to do so.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 01, 2021 06:25 PM IST
Australia's batsman Steve Smith looks on as India's Shardul Thakur bowls on day four of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane.(AFP)

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has backed Steve Smith to become the Australia captain after the right-handed batsman expressed a desire to lead the team once again. Smith was removed from captaincy after the sandpaper gate scandal rocked Cricket Australia in 2018. But in a recent interview with News Corp, Smith said that he has thought a lot about leading the team once again, and he is keen to do so now.

"I've certainly had a lot of time to think about it and I guess now I've got to a point where if the opportunity did come up again, I would be keen," Smith told News Corp.

Also read: Steve Smith pens emotional note for wife as he departs for India

"If it was what Cricket Australia wanted and it was what was best for the team at the time, it's certainly something I would be interested in now, that's for sure."

Now, in an interaction on The Unplayable Podcast, Nathan Lyon said that Smith can lead the team if he wishes to do so.

"It's exciting that Smithy has said he wants the job again. I think over the last couple of years he's learned a lot about himself but also about his captaincy as well. For him to come out and say that he wants it is exciting. He's obviously learnt a lot and feels like he can do a great job again,” Lyon said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IPL 2021: Irfan questions players' decision to pull out 'so close' to tournament

IPL 2021: Steve Smith pens emotional note for wife as he departs for India

Sehwag and Bumrah included as de Villiers picks his all-time IPL XI, no Raina

IPL 2021: Dhawan arrives at DC's team hotel, to undergo 7-day quarantine

"If he wants it, in my eyes he can have it," he added.

Lyon also credited current captain Tim Paine for leading the team well after the sandpaper gate and also said that Smith helped out Paine in the middle.

"Tim is the current captain and this is the way Tim wants to run the ship, and credit to Smithy I think he's been very respectful in that way. There have been times where Smithy has been able to pass on his knowledge (he) has a great cricket brain and can see the game different to most people,” Lyon said.

"I think that's a great quality to have; when you've got people like Smithy in your changeroom it can only help you," he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
steve smith
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP