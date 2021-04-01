'If Smith wants Australia captaincy, he can have it': Nathan Lyon

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has backed Steve Smith to become the Australia captain after the right-handed batsman expressed a desire to lead the team once again. Smith was removed from captaincy after the sandpaper gate scandal rocked Cricket Australia in 2018. But in a recent interview with News Corp, Smith said that he has thought a lot about leading the team once again, and he is keen to do so now.

"I've certainly had a lot of time to think about it and I guess now I've got to a point where if the opportunity did come up again, I would be keen," Smith told News Corp.

"If it was what Cricket Australia wanted and it was what was best for the team at the time, it's certainly something I would be interested in now, that's for sure."

Now, in an interaction on The Unplayable Podcast, Nathan Lyon said that Smith can lead the team if he wishes to do so.

"It's exciting that Smithy has said he wants the job again. I think over the last couple of years he's learned a lot about himself but also about his captaincy as well. For him to come out and say that he wants it is exciting. He's obviously learnt a lot and feels like he can do a great job again,” Lyon said.

"If he wants it, in my eyes he can have it," he added.

Lyon also credited current captain Tim Paine for leading the team well after the sandpaper gate and also said that Smith helped out Paine in the middle.

"Tim is the current captain and this is the way Tim wants to run the ship, and credit to Smithy I think he's been very respectful in that way. There have been times where Smithy has been able to pass on his knowledge (he) has a great cricket brain and can see the game different to most people,” Lyon said.

"I think that's a great quality to have; when you've got people like Smithy in your changeroom it can only help you," he signed off.

