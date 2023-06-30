'If someone talks about my mother or sister...': Jaiswal's nasty sledging incident, recalls when Rahane sent him off

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been among the foremost of the younger players in Indian cricket expected to define the national team in the future for a few years now. Since making his first class debut in a Ranji Trophy match against Chattisgarh in January 2019, Jaiswal has averaged 80.21 in 15 games, scoring 1845 runs with nine centuries and two half centuries. Jaiswal also averages 53.96 in 32 List A games, notably becoming the youngest double centurion in the format when he smashed 203 runs off just 154 balls for Mumbai in the 2019 Vijay Hazare Trophy against Jharkhand aged just 17. Jaiswal had been sent off by Rahane due to his constant sledging

In the Indian Premier League this season, Jaiswal showed that he is equally adept at striking at T20 rates, smashing 625 runs at a strike rate of 163.61 in 14 matches. He scored one century, although that arguably should have been two considering he scored an unbeaten 98 off just 47 balls in his side Rajasthan Royals' nine-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Jaiswal had broken the record for the fastest IPL half century in that match and came within a ball of equalling Yuvraj Singh's record of fastest fifty overall in T20 cricket.

Jaiswal has impressed former players with his temperament, particularly in the high-pressure IPL games this year, but there has been an instance of him losing his cool in the Ranji Trophy. Jaiswal had been sent off by Ajinkya Rahane, his captain as the pair played for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy in 2022, as he was constantly sledging South Zone player Ravi Teja. Recalling the incident, Jaiswal said that he hadn't said anything too bad and stated that there is some aggression in him that comes out from time to time. “Now what is the use of talking about things that have already happened,” he said on The Lallantop when asked about.

“Aggression is important and I am aggressive mentally. Sometimes that comes out I guess. But I hadn't said anything big at the time but it's ok, things happen. What is the use of talking about it then,” he said.

Jaiswal said that if he gets sledged in the future while playing high profile Tests against England or Australia, he would prefer to stay quiet for as long as possible. “I don't want to say anything. I would rather keep it with me, absorb it like a sponge. When I need to squeeze it, I will,” he said.

‘It happens to everyone’

He said that sledging is quite common regardless of what level of cricket is being played. He stated that in events like the IPL, it may not be as clear as it gets in long form cricket.

“Who says that, it happens to everyone,” he said about whether some players don't get sledged. “No one really comes to know about it. It depends upon who is saying what. Bhai mereko koi mere maa behen ke baare me bolega, thodi sununga (If someone says things about my mother or my sister, I won't tolerate it),” he said.

Rahane, who will be India's vice-captain during the West Indies Tests, had said at the time that there were certain rules that he holds dear which is why he sent off Jaiswal. “You have to follow rules and respect the game, your opponents, and the umpires. I believe in always respecting your opponents, umpires, and match officials. If you don't, you get off the field. That is my mantra. So you have to handle certain incidents in a certain manner,” Rahane had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON