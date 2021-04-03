If the WC takes place tomorrow, they'd still be one of the favourites: Ex-keeper says India in 'good position' in ODIs

With India recently celebrating 10 years of their 2011 Cricket World Cup win, the sights are already set on the year 2023, when the World Cup returns to India after 12 years. With the 2023 World Cup scheduled to take place on Indian soil, the Men in Blue will undoubtedly start as favourites to lift the coveted prize.

Although the ICC event is still two years away, former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta believes that such is the strength of the Indian team that if the World Cup was to place tomorrow, the Indian cricket team would still remain one of the favourites to win it.

"I think India are in a very good position as far as ODIs are concerned, they will be in the top 3. Also, the heartening thing is the way the youngsters delivered. They are pushing people who are incumbent. For example, Shikhar, someone like Padikkal, Shaw scoring those runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy. You already have Mayank (Agarwal), KL (Rahul). There is a healthy competition there. It augurs well for Indian cricket," Dasgupta told India Today.

"Also, the World Cup is going to happen in 2023 November, even if the World Cup is going to happen tomorrow, India are still one of the favourites to win it. In 2023, things will only get better."

India remained unbeaten in the 2015 World Cup before losing to Australia in the semi-final by 95 runs. Four years later, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, India topped the group table of the 2019 World Cup but were eliminated following an 18-run defeat to New Zealand in the semi-final.

India are coming off a three-ODI series against England, which turned out to be a run-fest, with five out of six innings producing 300-plus totals. Due to England's fearless approach in batting, many believe India should follow the same pattern, but Dasgupta reckons India are doing just fine following their own methods.

"I think India should play the way India knows to play. There is this tendency just because England plays in a certain manner, going hard at the top, because they also have the resources. But we don't necessarily have to follow that," Dasgupta said.

"The players we have, like Shikhar, Rohit and Virat, their strike rate would be around 80 but by the time they play 30-40 balls, their strike would be 120. So it is not necessary, do you have to follow."