'If there's an opportunity, I would definitely be reaching out to MS Dhoni': Graeme Smith opens the door for MSD in SA20

Graeme Smith, Commissioner of Cricket South Africa’s new league - SA20 had made it clear before the start of the season last month that the participation of Indian players in the league is "BCCI's prerogative". Despite overseas cricket boards allowing their players to participate in leagues across the world, the Indian counterpart has maintained a strict 'no' for their players. Only by ending all ties with the BCCI and Indian cricket will a player have the opportunity to join foreign leagues, implying only retired stars the chance, and they have utilised the freedom over the years.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni had bid adieu to international cricket in 2020. Hence, overseas leagues do have the luxury of roping in one of the brightest cricket minds. A few months back, there was a rumour that Dhoni would be part of the SA20 league as one of the coaching staff of the Joburg Super Kings (JSK). It was eventually disallowed owing to the BCCI rule of ending all ties with Indian cricket, which includes the IPL. For Dhoni to be part of SA20 or any other foreign league in the world, he has to end his contract with Chennai Super Kings, the franchise he still leads in IPL.

Smith, when asked by Hindustan Times during a select media engagement on Friday, admitted that despite the BCCI rule remains hopeful of Dhoni's association with the league in the near future and has opened the door for his arrival as well.

"It would be amazing to have a player like him. But as I have previously said, we always work with and respect the BCCI. The fact that we have created such a nice working relationship with them and have been able to talk to them and learn from them. I mean, they are hugely experienced in doing such events like the IPL or the World Cup. And it is a very important relationship to have for the SAT20. From our perspective, we looked at it, we have one or two opportunities.

"But one thing we really wanted to build was a young and vibrant and really competitive cricket league. And someone like an MS would of course add a lot of value to our league. He has been able to perform and maintain performance for a very long time in this profession and would bring a level to the league which we will be proud to have. But if there is ever an opportunity I would definitely be reaching out to Mahi," he said.

Dhoni is presently gearing up for the 2023 edition of the IPL where he will continue to lead the CSK side. It is yet to be seen if this is his final season in the cash-rich league.