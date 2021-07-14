‘If they keep losing like this then cricket will vanish from the country': Danish Kaneria slams Pakistan team

Pakistan cricket team has been receiving flak from fans and former players after the humiliating 0-3 ODI series whitewash against England. Despite setting a 332-run target, the visitors failed to save the final game in the final ODI Birmingham, losing it by 3 wickets on Tuesday.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam returned to form as he smashed 158 runs off 139 deliveries. He was backed by wicketkeeper-batsman Rizwan who played a brilliant knock of 74 runs off 58 balls. The duo stitched a crucial 79-run stand for the third wicket as the visitors posted 331 for 9 after batting first.

But the big total wasn’t enough for Pakistan to end the ODI series on a decent note. James Vince (102) and Lewis Gregory (77) teamed up and took England home in the 48th over.

Miffed by the performance of Babar & Co., former spinner Danish Kaneria lashed out at the team and stated that England fielded a makeshift team but it seemed like Pakistan’s B-team was on the field.

“It seemed like Pakistan’s B-Team was playing against England’s A-Team and were brutally thrashed, whitewashed 0-3. Where has Pakistan’s performance gone? No doubt Babar Azam has gained his form but what about bowling?

“Such a poor performance. Neither they can bowl nor field well and take catches. Why are they even playing cricket? Why are they up to ruin the Pakistan cricket team?” Kaneria said in his latest YouTube video.

“England registered a record chase in Birmingham. The wicket was excellent and Ben Stokes knew that. Had the bowlers bowled well, they would have been successful. They tarnished their image by playing like that.”

The former cricketer slammed Babar Azam’s captaincy and asserted that if the Pakistan team continues to lose matches, then the game will have no existence in the country.

“The environment of the Pakistan team is not good which is why its performance is declining. Cricket is the only genuine sport left in the country. If they keep losing like this then it will get vanish from the country. Other sports are already in a bad shape,” Kaneria said.

“Thankfully, Eoin Morgan’s didn’t play against this Pakistan team otherwise they would have thrashed them brutally. They would have scored 400 and have bowled you out for 200-odd; such a strong bowling attack they have.

“England were struggling at one point. They were 165 for 5 and then Pakistan bowlers let them score. They let them chase 332. Babar Azam Sahab, your bowling rotation and captaincy – poor!” he added.