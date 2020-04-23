‘If Virat, Rohit get out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches’ - Harbhajan Singh

cricket

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 21:30 IST

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Thursday said that the current Indian team is largely dependent on two players - skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma. While speaking to Rohit on an Instagram Live chat, Harbhajan was asked by the Indian opener to explain the difference and similarities between the current team and the one for which he used to play.

In his response, the 39-year-old said: “I feel this team is a lot dependent on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The team has really good players, but there is no faith that if Virat or Rohit gets out, then the match 70 per cent of time the match slips out of our hand.”

He further added: “The rest of the team loses self-belief. In our time, we had faith that if one player does not perform, then Yuvi paaji, or Rahul Dravid will win the match.”

The bowler also added that there is no shortage of talent in the team but lacks match-winners. “But in this team, if the top three don’t perform, then the team feels like they will not be able to win the match. There is no shortage of talent, but the team needs match-winners,” he said.

“You had a good World Cup, but then you lose in the semi-finals, if you had 3-4 guys performing, we would have won the World Cup,” he further said.

Currently, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Indian Premier League (IPL) was slated to begin from March 29, but the tournament has been postponed indefinitely.

(With ANI inputs)