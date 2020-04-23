Oh outdoors and sunlight, I miss ya: Rohit Sharma

cricket

Star Indian batsman Rohit Sharma has time and again underlined the need to stay home even if becomes hard during a prolonged period of COVID-19 lockdown. But the nature lover inside Rohit does crave the outdoor and sun-kissed mornings.

“Oh outdoors and sunlight, I miss ya!”Rohit said in an Instagram post on Thursday with a photo of the sun brushing his face and leaving an afterglow.

In normal circumstance, Rohit would have been currently leading the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League had coronavirus not reared its ugly head.

The IPL has since been postponed indefinitely with almost no sport taking place across the globe.

Rohit had said on Wednesday one needs to engage in some activity or the other at home which can be frustrating, as it is for our own good.

“It can get frustrating. Which is what through my social media I have been trying to send across this message that even while sitting at home you can entertain yourself. By enjoying the little things,” Rohit said at India Today’s E-Conclave Corona Series.

“Whether it’s spending time with your family or cleaning your house or doing some activity to keep your body fit.

“Watching TV, watching all these exciting shows that are coming up. There are a lot of things which we can do. I know it’s frustrating but it’s for our own good and for our own future.

“If we don’t take care of ourselves now, it’s going to be a big problem in the future,” he added.

--IANS

dm/aak