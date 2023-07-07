'If you ask about Tamim... I think I should leave': Bangladesh's interim skipper brutally takes reporter down in PC

Bangladesh cricket were hit with a massive setback on Thursday when their ODI captain, Tamim Iqbal announced a sudden retirement from international cricket. Tamim, who had led the side against Afghanistan in the first of three ODIs, was visibly emotional and broke into tears on multiple occasions as he called in a press conference to announce his retirement. Tamim's decision left the cricket fraternity in shock, particularly given the fact that the ODI World Cup takes place in merely three months time in India (October-November 2023).

Litton Das during the press conference ahead of Bangladesh's second ODI against Afghanistan(YouTube)

Following the unexpected retirement, Bangladesh named Litton Das – the current Test captain – as the side's skipper for the remainder of the series against Afghanistan. In his first press conference following the appointment, however, Litton was blunt in his answer when questioned about Tamim; the Bangladesh batter insisted that he would prefer walking out of the room if reporters continue to ask about the former skipper.

"Bhai(brother) I came here to talk about tomorrow (the 2nd ODI). If you ask questions regarding Tamim here, then the board presiden t or the coach is more appropriate than me and I think I should leave," Litton told reporters at one point of the press conference, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

"I came to know about it (his retirement) at 1 in the afternoon. Certainly I have played with him for a long time and no one realized that he would take such a decision but the decision is made by the elder brother and all the member of the team respects his decision and I feel everyone should do the same," he said.

Litton also stated that no player is irreplaceable, and same goes for the former Bangladesh batter Tamim as well.

"It is difficult to say whether we will miss him because today I am here, tomorrow I might not be here due to injury and no one will miss me because newcomers will come into the side, and this is the process. If he was around it could or could not be but as he is not available anymore I don't think there is need to talk with me about the topic anymore. I don't think there is any point looking at something that is gone; rather we need to focus on what we can do in future and bring good for the country and we need to try and do that," he said.

