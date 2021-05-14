'If you really compare, I definitely have done better than most': Axed all-rounder eyes India return

Barring Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, India's all-round stock appears slightly weak. Add to that the fact that Hardik can no longer bowl the quota of overs he used to, makes it even more tricky. When it comes to India's next big all-rounder, names of Shivam Dube and Krunal Pandya come to mind, but neither has done enough in the limited opportunities they have had.

However, one name that has been pushed to the sidelines is that of Vijay Shankar. The Tamil Nadu was part of India's 2019 World Cup squad, where he played three matches and scored 58 runs before an ankle injury ruled him out. By the time he recovered, the Indian team had moved on towards the new direction, which meant the door was shut on Shankar. Besides, lack of a good show in the IPL – 155 runs from 14 matches across two editions – made it tough for Shankar to return to contention.

India can really do with someone of Shankar's caliber but the 30-year-old doesn't want to get back in the team just for the sake of filling the all-rounder's slot. Although Shankar feels he has done better than most, he wants to get back in the reckoning on the basis of something concrete.

"I don't want to be in the team just because I am an all-rounder, someone who can bat and bowl. It should be more genuine; I should be in the team when people trust me for my abilities. I have said in the past about not liking comparisons. But if you really compare, I think I definitely have done better than most," Shankar told India Today.

"I can't think of getting into the Indian side, those things are not in my hand. All I can do is prepare hard and try and do well in the matches that I play. I will try to push for that place again. Definitely, whoever has played for that country would love to wear that jersey again. There is no doubt about that. I just felt that when I had a decent run and I was not even considered after that, it was a little disappointing."

Besides inconsistent numbers, injuries have played a part in keeping Shankar to the sidelines. After recovering from an injured ankle that cut short his World Cup campaign, Shankar picked up a hamstring injury, ruling him out of IPL 2020. The setback didn't end there as he sustained another injury during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this year and Shankar understands that in order to have another shot at the national team, he has to manage his body better,

"It was very difficult, definitely. But if you ask me, from the time I got dropped from the Indian team, it was very difficult. I had another injury and then I was not even closer to getting into the Indian side after that. But if you see, the time I was with the Indian team, I had a decent run. I was contributing in whatever batting order, whatever situation it was," Shankar added.

"But on the other side, if you see, definitely injuries have played a big part in my career. I don't see that as something which I can justify, saying I could have done better if I had been fit. I don't think that is fair to say. Injuries are bound to happen for sportsmen."

