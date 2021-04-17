'If you don't bat deep, you can't win': David Warner 'disappointed' after SRH's 13-run loss to Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad's losing streak in Indian Premier League 2021 season continued on Saturday as the David Warner-led side lost by 13 runs against Mumbai Indians. Asked to chase 151, SRH were bundled out for 137, with spinner Rahul Chahar and pacer Trent Boult picking three wickets each.

Speaking after the match at the post-match presentation ceremony, Warner rued the fact that his side did not bat till the end and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

"I don't know how to take that. Obviously disappointing. Two of us were set (Bairstow and Warner) but it proves that if you don't bat deep, you can't win," Warner said.

"That was my game-plan, a great piece of fielding from Hardik though. But that's the game of cricket. These are very much chaseable targets, if you get a partnership and if there is one person at the end, you can chase it down," he added.

"The guys need to play smart cricket in the middle, the bowlers have been fantastic and this wicket was slower than the previous wickets that we have played," Warner said.

"You gotta learn from mistakes and it's our responsibility at the top to bat deep. The bowlers adapted well. We have to move forward and keep having smiles on our faces," he signed off.

