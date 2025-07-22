‘If you have lot of faith in Washington Sundar, bat him at No.3 instead of Karun’: Ashwin to Gambhir and Shubman Gill

Ravichandran Ashwin gave a wild suggestion to India head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill before the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. Ashwin said if the Indian think tank is confident in Washington Sundar's batting, then they should seriously consider playing him at No.3 in place of Karun Nair. India played the same XI in Edgbaston and Lord's, but the make-up of the side is set to change because of injuries to Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh. While Nitish Reddy was officially ruled out of the remainder of the series, there are reasonable doubts over Akash Deep's availability. India's Washington Sundar plays a shot(AP)

The hero of India's victory at Edgbaston has suffered a groin injury. He went through a fitness test on Tuesday under the watchful eyes of the physio and the support staff. If Akash Deep doesn't get fit on time, then Anshul Kamboj, who was added to the main squad, could make his debut.

The problem is filling in the void created by Nitish Kumar Reddy's injury. With Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar being the two spin bowling all-rounders, India had the cushion of batting till number eight but that may not be the case in Manchester, where the visitors are yet to win in nine attempts including four losses and five draws. England are leading 2-1 going into the penultimate game of the rubber.

Shardul Thakur, who played the series opener, would be the direct replacement for Reddy in the playing eleven, but he doesn't provide the same batting quality. If selected, he would have to up his game with the ball too, as Reddy had produced timely wickets in the third Test at Lord's.

That is exactly where Ashwin believes Washington Sundar's batting could come in handy. This would not only provide India with an option at No.3 but would also open a space for Kuldeep Yadav.

"A lot of people have said that Kuldeep has to play. If you have a lot of faith in Washington Sundar's batting, then send him to number 3 and let Kuldeep play. You have an option. Do you want to bring in Sai Sudarshan or Washington Sundar instead of Karun Nair? I will think like this. Nitish Kumar is not ready. If Nitish is not ready, can I bring in Shardul Thakur? Or do I want to play a specialist batter? So, I would go the other way of saying we will play Washi. Jadeja will also be there. And instead of Shardul Thakur, play Sai Sudarshan or Dhruv Jarrell. Play a specialist batter. Go to a bowler and back your spinner," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Sundar has batted in the top order in domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu. He has a solid technique and the ability to soak pressure. Sundar has an average of 38 in the 11 Tests that he has played. He gave a good account of himself in the Birmingham Test as well as in the first innings at Lord's.